Andhra Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar Yadav [File Image]
Andhra Pradesh Minister Anil Kumar Yadav [File Image]

AP Minister Anil Kumar welcomes High Court's decision on Polavaram works

ANI | Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:16 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav on Friday lauded the High Court">High Court's decision of quashing the stay on the execution of Polavaram project works.
The state High Court">High Court on Thursday lifted the stay imposed by a lower court on the state government's decision to go for reverse tendering by cancelling Polavaram Hydel project.
Yadav told ANI that the new contractor Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) is formally starting the Polavaram project headworks (balance) and the 960 MW hydropower project.
"The engineers have said that the project would be fully completed by June 2021," said Yadav.
Yadav further slammed TDP for accusing YSRCP government of stopping the Polavaram project.
"Earlier TDP government boasted too much about the Polavaram construction work but the reality is that not even 50 per cent of the construction works were completed. The then TDP government sat idle for the first three years," said Yadav.
Welcoming the decision, Yadav said that the decision on Polavaram project has hampered the opposition party and now all obstacles to the project construction have been cleared and work will resume once the Godavari floods are reduced.
In a press statement released, Yadav also said that public money has been saved by the reverse tendering process. (ANI)
Previously, the Navayuga group had filed a petition against the government's decision and the lower court had ordered stay on the project.
After an enquiry into the issue, the High Court">High Court lifted the stay and issued permission to make agreements with the new contractor. By this, the project has got a green signal to resume the works.
The High Court">High Court agreed with the Advocate General's argument that the writ petition has no value after the arbitration proceedings began and also agreed with his argument that the Navayuga group has not approached the court with genuine intention.
The High Court">High Court also upheld the lower court's injunction order of not to encash bank guarantees. The High Court">High Court also erred the lower court's ruling. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:49 IST

Court denies interim bail to Chidambaram as medical board...

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): In what can be termed as a setback to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, the Delhi High Court on Friday disposed his plea seeking interim bail on health grounds after AIIMS medical board submitted its report suggesting that his hospitalisation is not required

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:44 IST

Sukhbir writes to PM Modi, seeks acquittal of 309 soldiers who...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to ensure the acquittal of 309 Sikh soldiers who deserted the Army after action on the Golden Temple.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:42 IST

Karnataka Minister CC Patil flags off Kannada Rajyotsava...

Gadag (Karnataka) [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Mines and Geology CC Patil hoisted the National Flag and flagged off colourful procession here as part of celebrations on the state's foundation day.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:38 IST

Andhra Pradesh: TDP takes on CM for seeking exemption from...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Hours after a CBI court here dismissed the petition of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking exemption from his personal appearance in the court in an alleged disproportionate assets case, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson K Pattabh

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:21 IST

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis meets collectors, issues directions for...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday chaired a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the situation in the areas affected by unseasonal rains and ordered for rapid relief work.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:14 IST

Attempts being made to rewrite history, says Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): In a veiled attack on BJP, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said attempts were being made to rewrite history and show that there were divisions between some of the great leaders of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 16:09 IST

Marathi speaking people hold bike rally to protest against their...

Belgaum (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Thousands of Marathi speaking people here on Friday took out a motorcycle rally to protest against their inclusion in Karnataka, which celebrates November 1 as its Foundation Day every year.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:47 IST

HC notice to Delhi govt on Jessica Lal murder convict Manu...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the state government on a plea filed by Manu Sharma, the convict in 1999 Jessica Lal murder case, seeking his release.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:39 IST

TN: Food Dept conducts raid, samples collected to check adulteration

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Food Department (TNFD) officials conducted surprise raids at a large number of general provision stores to curb the menace of adulterated edible oil in K Pudur area of Madurai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:24 IST

Air Marshal Amit Dev takes over as Air Officer-in-charge...

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Air Marshal Amit Dev took over as Air Officer-in-charge Personnel at Air Headquarters here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:22 IST

Foundation day card row: Isn't Deendayal Upadhyay son of the...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India] Nov 1 (ANI): Aiming pot shots at Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led Government, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma questioned whether the Madhya Pradesh government considers Deendayal Upadhyay a son of the soil or not.

Read More

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 15:13 IST

Karnataka: PKKHS workers stage protest demanding separate state,...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): The workers of Pratyeka Kalyan Karnataka Horata Samiti (PKKHS) on Friday were detained after they staged a protest here demanding a separate state .

Read More
iocl