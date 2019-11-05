AP minister blames TDP chief Naidu for Amaravati's name missing in new political map of India

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Tuesday blamed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the state capital's name missing in the new political map of India.

He said that Naidu during his rule made much noise about Amaravati being made the capital but he did not even issue a gazette notification. Botsa said that he had informed about the same two months ago.

"Naidu left the state with no capital, when I asked about it, he and his party leaders hurled criticism on me. Now what answer do they have for us as the state has no capital mentioned in the official political map of India recently released by the Central government," he questioned.

"Those leaders who joined BJP from TDP are also parroting Naidu's tune. Why didn't the then central minister YS Chowdary not take care of this matter. The corrupt practices, attitude of the leaders, and loot by Naidu government left the state astray," the minister alleged.

Responding to criticism over sand shortage under the current government, Botsa said that people have been saying that sand should have stored before the floods. "But who has to do that? This government came only five months ago. Was it not the duty of the previous government? Not a single person has done any work in the past five years. And now the current state government is facing troubles due to Naidu's corrupt practices and failures," he alleged.

The minister also spoke about the name change of Abdul Kalam Pratibha Puraskar Awards to YSR Vidya Puraskars. He said that the Chief Minister had considered the matter seriously and has ordered the awards should be on the name of Abdul Kalam only. (ANI)

