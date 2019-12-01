AP: Minor girl molested by priest

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): A priest allegedly molested a minor girl in Rachapalli village of Kadapa district, said police on Sunday.

The accused, in the incident that took place on Thursday (November 28), has been identified as Derangula Ravi.

"The priest used to teach the Bhagavad Gita to students in the village. On Thursday afternoon he had summoned students for a test. After the exam the priest seeing that the girl was alone called her to his room and molested her," said Pulivendula DSP M Vasudevan.

"Parents of the girl have filed a complaint and we have registered a case under the POSCO Act," he added.

Police are investigating the matter. (ANI)

