AP mobile app to ensure safety of your home when you're on holiday

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 12 (ANI): Now one can safely go on a holiday with his or her entire family in Andhra Pradesh, without worrying about the safety of their precious belongings.

The Andhra Pradesh police department has come up with a unique service. A citizen, using the "AP Police Seva" mobile application can put in a request asking the police department to monitor his/her house while the family is elsewhere. The mobile application is due to be launched by the CM of Andhra Pradesh on 17th September.

Coming to how the police will monitor your house, there are a couple of ways. In major towns and urban areas, the department will be setting up CCTVs and motion sensors at the residence of the citizen filing the request. Any person entering the house without prior intimation will automatically trigger an alarm, thereby alerting not only the local police but also the owner of the house via SMS.



In rural and remote parts of the state, the house of the person filing the request will be included in the 'beat' of the constable on duty who will not only be responsible for keeping a close eye on the house every single day but will also be clicking a picture of the house daily, without fail. The same picture will then be sent to the owner in order to provide the maximum amount of assurance.

It is important to note that this service, including setting up CCTVs and Motion Sensors is being provided to the citizens for free and one does not have to pay a penny to avail the same.

Citizens can avail 85 more such innovative services through this mobile application. From the request for a background check of a probable employee or a probable tenant to applying for a plethora of permissions, from filing a complaint to downloading an FIR, from checking your challan status to paying the same, this app is being launched with a vision of it becoming the one-stop center for a majority of police services. (ANI)

