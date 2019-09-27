AP: MoS railways flag off 'UDAY' Express

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi on Thursday flagged off UDAY express, a double-decker train, from Visakhapatnam railway station here.

The train would run five days in a week between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada.

Speaking during the inauguration, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Chetan Kumar Shrivastava said, "There is long-pending demand for the connectivity of this city with Vijayawada, and Uday will cater the need of the public of this region."

The inaugural function was attended by lawmakers GVL Narasimha Rao, MVV Satyanarayana and Goddeti Madhavi. (ANI)

