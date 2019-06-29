Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A man has been killed in Bonjangi village by Naxals on suspicion of him being a police informer, the police said on Monday.
The victim was abducted by the Naxals on June 27 and his body was recovered a day later on Friday.
A letter purportedly written by Naxals was found at the spot.
An investigation has been launched into the matter.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
AP: Naxals kill man over suspicion of being a police informer
ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:30 IST
Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A man has been killed in Bonjangi village by Naxals on suspicion of him being a police informer, the police said on Monday.