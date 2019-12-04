AP: Nellore district police carried out march to create awareness on women safety

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): Condemning the rape and murder of Telangana veterinarian and crimes against women, Nellore district police on Wednesday carried out a march to create awareness on women safety.

The protestors were raising slogans demanding capital punishment for the Telangana rapists.

A woman veterinarian was allegedly gang-raped and murdered on November 28 and her body was burnt on the outskirts of Shadnagar in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

"We are rendering services to the women for the past six months. We are ready to provide service round the clock anywhere in the district. We are creating awareness about women's safety. We are going to every doorstep and spreading awareness about safety measures, " said a woman officer.

"Our helpline number is 100-112-181 and over WhatsApp, they can contact us at 9121211100. Women can use our services round the clock," she added.

Hyderabad police, a day after the incident, arrested four persons in connection with the case.

The accused identified as Mohammad Areef, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Ranga Reddy court on Saturday.

Three police officials were also suspended over the alleged negligence in filing the FIR in connection with the crime.

The incident triggered nation-wide outrage with people and lawmakers demanding stern punishment to the culprits. (ANI)

