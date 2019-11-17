AP: One dead, 4 injured in car-truck collision in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 17 (ANI): One person died and four others were injured after a car rammed into a truck on Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The incident took place on November 16. Five people were inside the car when the collision took place.

The deceased has been identified as Somababu(45).

The injured people were rushed to Anakapalli hospital and are currently being treated. (ANI)

