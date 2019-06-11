Visuals of the plaque that was vandalised in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. (Photo: ANI)
Visuals of the plaque that was vandalised in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. (Photo: ANI)

AP: Plaque of former CM Chandrababu Naidu vandalised in Krishna district

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:04 IST

Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Tension gripped the Zilla Parishad office premises here after some unidentified persons allegedly vandalised a plaque carrying the name of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday night.
According to Police, the miscreants allegedly damaged the plaque which has N Chandrababu Naidu's name engraved as the Chief Minister.
The incident happened ahead a scheduled meeting organised by the Zilla Parishad of Krishna District members in its office today.
Security has been beefed up in the area to maintain law and order situation, police informed.
An investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 14:08 IST

