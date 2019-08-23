AP: Police arrests RMP, recovers 108 kg cannabis from his house

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A rural medical practitioner (RMP) was arrested after 108 kg cannabis was recovered from in his residence in NAD junction area here, police said.

"Based on credible information, we carried out a raid at the residence of the medical practitioner. We recovered 108 kg of cannabis along with some cash. We have arrested the accused," police inspector, A Murali, said on Thursday.

According to the police, the man was storing cannabis to smuggle it to other states.

The accused is a resident of Madugula village and had been practicing in NAD Junction area of the district. (ANI)

