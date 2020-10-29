AP police bag 48 of 84 SKOCH awards

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 29 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police have bagged 48 SKOCH awards in the use of technology, out of a total of 84 awards for police departments of all states.

While AP police stood at the top position with 48 awards; Kerala stood at second position with nine awards. Maharashtra and West Bengal shared the third position with four awards each.



AP police have already won 37 awards. Now the state police won 48 awards in different categories of SKOCH awards. Thus the AP police won total of 85 awards and stood in the first position in the country with the highest number of awards.

The DISHA services for women safety bagged five awards for technology services. The recently introduced AP Police Seva App, which provides 87 services, has won an award. The police welfare activities during COVID time bagged three awards.

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and DGP Gautam Sawang have congratulated AP police for bagging a grand total of 85 awards this year. (ANI)

