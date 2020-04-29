AP police makes lockdown violators hold placards of COVID-19 slogans

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police punished lockdown violators by making them hold placards with COVID-19 slogans.

People were seen roaming outside during the lockdown either without valid reasons or without covering their faces.

Several state governments have asked all the citizens to stay inside their homes, not roam around unnecessarily, follow government advisories and take necessary precautions in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

