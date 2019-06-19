AP police personnel to get weekly-off

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): All Police personnel in Andhra Pradesh, including constables and inspectors, will get a weekly-off.

"Police constables, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors will get to avail a weekly day off under the new system," read an official statement.

The long-pending weekly off system in the Police Department will be implemented in the State from Wednesday, benefiting about 67,804 personnel.

The decision was taken on the recommendations made by a committee headed by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar, in tune with an assurance given by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The committee headed by Ayyanar proposed a set of 19 formulas to be applicable to various police wings as per the strength availability, work pressure of respective wings. The respective wings also submitted their proposals and requirements.

The DGP Goutam Sawang interacted with representatives of various police wings and associations from all districts.

A separate IT platform has been prepared to monitor the implementation of weekly-off.

Sawang stated that he would personally supervise the system and review its implementation once a month.

"After from enabling police personnel to attend to their personal work, the weekly-off will also help in improving their health," he said. (ANI)

