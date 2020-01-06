AP Police requests people not to stage protest in Amaravati capital region

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Police on Monday appealed to people not to stage protests in the Amaravati capital region as permission for the same has not been granted.

While addressing the media persons, Amaravati's Tulluru village Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Chakravarti said, "There is no permission for dharna in Amaravati capital region. We appeal to people not to hold any Padayatra [Foot March] as there is no permission."

People of 29 villages in the region have been protesting since Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy mooted the idea of three state capitals. They are demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state.

While reacting on highhandedness shown by the police officials, Chakravarti said that cases have not been filed against those who staged protests. "It has only been served to those who attacked the media persons."

The SP further said that the farmers will not be "disturbed until they remain peaceful". "In case anybody violates the law, action will be taken against them." (ANI)

