AP: Police rescue person from drowning in Krishna River at Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Police rescued a person who was found drowning in Krishna River at the Prakasam barrage on Friday.



The rescued person, identified as Simhadri from Anantapuram, apparently attempted suicide due to personal problems.



"Somebody told me about the incident. I called on local fishermen. Meanwhile, Vijayawada traffic Sub-Inspector also reached there. We sent out boats to rescue him, and they brought him to the shore," B Nageswar Rao, Police constable on duty at the barrage said.



"He said that he was unable to bear the torture by his house owner and so took the extreme step of attempting suicide," he added.



National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and local fishermen also took part in the rescue operation. (ANI)

