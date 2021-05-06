AP Police seize 10 tonnes of PDS rice being illegally transported to Tamil Nadu

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday seized ten tonnes of rice that was intended for public distribution being illegally transported to Tamil Nadu.

According to Karuru Sub-Inspector Vamsidhar, Police caught a lorry transporting ten tonnes of PDS (Public Distribution Scheme) rice in Karuru village.



"Chittoor police have caught rice intended for public distribution which was being illegally transported to Tamil Nadu. The police caught the lorry carrying 10 tonnes of PDS rice at Karuru village, Pichaturu Mandal of Chittoor district," said Vamsidhar.

"A special branch team held searches this morning based on credible information. The team has caught and seized the lorry with 10 tonnes of PDS rice. The accused have absconded," he added.

A case has been registered against the accused and investigation is underway. (ANI)

