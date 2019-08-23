AP: Police seizes cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh being sold illegally

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Cigarettes worth Rs 10 lakh were seized during search operations by taskforce police on Thursday here within the purview of city police commissionerate. The cigarettes were being sold illegally, without necessary permissions.

Vijayawada Police Commissioner Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said, "Searches were held by four teams of the taskforce. Many cigarettes are being sold without permission. They are evading tax. They are not printing warning on the packets. Selling such products is a crime. Stern action will be taken on those who violate the law." (ANI)

