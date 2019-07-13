Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming President Ram Nath Kovind at the Tirupati's Renigunta International airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy welcoming President Ram Nath Kovind at the Tirupati's Renigunta International airport on Saturday. Photo/ANI

AP: President Ram Nath Kovind arrives at Tirupati International airport

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 21:10 IST

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday arrived at the Tirupati's Renigunta International airport here.
Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Governor E. S. L. Narasimhan along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his Deputy K Narayana Swamy, other state ministers and government officials welcomed him at the airport.
Kovind, who was coming from Chennai on a special plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF), left for Tiruchanur later on.
He also paid a visit to the famous Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple here. (ANI)

