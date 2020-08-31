AP reports 10,603 new corona cases, 88 deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, 63,077 samples were tested for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh out of which 10,603 were detected positive.

"The total cases in the state increased to 4,24,767. Of them 99,129 are active cases," Andhra Pradesh state COVID nodal officer said.

In the past 24 hours, 9,067 persons recovered in the state. The total number of recovered cases in the state are now 3,21,754.

A total of 88 deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. 14 in Nellore district, 12 in Chittoor district, 9 in Kadapa district, 7 in Anantapur district, 7 in West Godavari district, 6 in East Godavari district, 6 in Srikakulam district, 5 in Krishna district, 5 in Kurnool district, 5 in Vizianagaram district, 4 in Guntur district, 4 in Prakasam district and 4 in Visakhapatnam district.

The death toll in Andhra Pradesh has now increased to 3,884. (ANI)

