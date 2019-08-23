AP: Robbery attempt at TDP leader's house

Sattenapalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): A theft attempt was reported at the residence of the former speaker of Andhra Pradesh assembly and a member of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, here on Friday.

"The incident took place on Thursday night. The thieves were brought inside the building by an office worker, Arjun, working for Prasada Rao from last five years," security guard of the office told ANI.

"He said last night the computers were stolen but they were found this morning outside the building. No written complaint has been lodged by the former speaker's office yet," said Sattenapalli Circle Inspector, Vijay Chandra to ANI.

This episode took place before the Andhra Pradesh assembly had to conduct an investigation at Prasada Rao's office for the furniture he had taken from the assembly to his personal office. (ANI)

