AP: Second-level warning continues along Krishna River, Godavari water levels stable

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management (APSDMA) on Saturday informed that second level warning continues in lieu of the Krishna river water levels at various place, whereas Godavari">Godavari water has started to fall in most areas.

According to the SDMA report, this morning, inflow and outflow of Krishna river at the at Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada are equally 821,250 cusecs.

Owing to Krishna river water levels, district authorities of Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna have been kept on high alert.

All precautionary measures are being taken as per state disaster relief organisation and situation is under control.

APSDMA has also kept all concerned officials on alert including NDRF, SDRF and Fire services.

Meanwhile, water levels in river Godavari">Godavari are stable with Godavari">Godavari river flood water at Bhadrachalam, Chintur, Kunavaram and Polavaram said to fall as per APSDMA.

At Dowlaiswaram barrage, inflow and outflow are equally 7,91,412 cusecs as per this morning report. With reports of floodwater increasing in some areas of East Godavari">Godavari district, the officials are on alert.

On Saturday morning, Governor Biswa Bushan Harichandanon conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected regions of the state.

Several villages in East Godavari">Godavari, West Godavari">Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts are reeling under flood following heavy rainfall. The administration has asked people residing in low lying areas to shift to safer places. (ANI)

