AP: Six arrested with 96 kilo cannabis in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): State police recovered 96 kilograms of cannabis and arrested six persons in connection with its trade at Prahaladapuram in Pendurthi.

One auto-rickshaw, four cell phones and Rs 65,000 in cash were also recovered from the smugglers by the police on Friday.

The police have registered a case under different Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)