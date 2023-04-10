AP: State govt taking credit of Central govt housing schemes says BJP state prez

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Somu Veerraju on Sunday said that the state government was taking the credit of Central government housing schemes.

Talking to ANI, Somu Veerraju said, "About 2,00,000 houses were provided in Andhra Pradesh under the government housing scheme, regarding which the BJP Andhra Pradesh delegation met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and discussed various issues. But the state government is taking the credit for the scheme itself and on the other side, construction of houses under the state government housing scheme is still pending."



Veerraju further said that the state government is trying to take the work under the housing schemes to the ruling party's credit.

"By painting green and blue colours on the walls of the houses, under which the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is promoting his party. So today we met Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about the slow progress of the government housing scheme and the conspiracy being done by the state government. We also demanded that he monitor the state's government housing scheme."

"A meeting is also to be held with the department minister Jitendra Singh tomorrow regarding the regional language issues. We support regional languages in the state but our party supports Hindi, English and regional language. We do not deny any language whereas Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin and his party are anti-nationals that they are ignoring hindi language", he said. (ANI)

