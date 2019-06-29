Visuals from the clash which resulted in boy slipping into coma. Photo/ANI
AP: Student goes into coma after clash between groups

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 07:15 IST

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): One boy went into a coma after being beaten with belts and rods in a clash between two groups at the Anantapuram Arts College here.
The victim named Sivaiah got critically injured during the clash following which he lost his consciousness.
He was taken to a hospital by fellow students where it was found that he had slipped into the comatose stage.
The incident came to light after a video of the clash became viral on social media.
Locals have alleged clashes between students have almost become a routine at the Arts College.
Some students also blamed the negligent attitude of the principal and management in stopping these clashes which have put the boy in this condition.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

