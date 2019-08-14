AP: Swollen Krishna River leaves 4 shepherds, 400 sheep stranded on island

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Four shepherds along with around 400 sheep were trapped on a river island in Munugodu Lanka area here on Tuesday after Krishna River started swelling owing to the floodwaters being released into it.

According to the locals, the shepherds had taken their animals to graze on the river island when the water level started increasing and they were stranded. The administration has been informed of the situation.

"Four shepherds and 400 sheep have been trapped for more than an hour. We have informed the Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) and others. Nobody came till now. Water level steadily increasing is our concern," said one of the villagers.

Reportedly, there is a flood-like situation in the areas upstream which has forced the authorities to release water into the river causing it to swell. (ANI)

