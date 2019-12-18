AP: TDP leader killed near Belum caves in Kurnool

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A local Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and businessman was killed near Belum caves in Kurnool district here on Tuesday allegedly by his political rivals.

According to the police, the victim has been identified as Manjula Subbarao, 45.

Police have said that the accused persons belong to the ruling-YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and are suspected to have committed the crime for political supremacy.

An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

This comes after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday spearheaded a protest march towards the state assembly against the 'vindictive attacks' on his party leaders by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.

TDP has alleged that as many as 13 of its party workers were killed and 650 workers were attacked in the past six months. (ANI)

