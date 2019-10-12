AP: TDP MLA sleeps outside Municipal Commissioner's Office alleging no official gave him audience

Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 12 (ANI): TDP MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu on Friday slept outside the Municipal Commissioner's Office in Palakollu town, as, allegedly, no official addressed his issues.

Naidu alleged that the YSRCP government was not responding adequately to the dengue issue in the state despite so many people losing their lives.

He claimed that on Friday he waited for the municipality officials at their office since 11 in the morning but nobody was available to address him. He said that he wanted to seek help from the municipal administration in order to save people from dengue. (ANI)

