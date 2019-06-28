AP, Telangana CMs hold meeting to discuss pending issues

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao met here at Pragati Bhavan on Friday to discuss pending bifurcation issues between the two states.

The two chief ministers are meeting to discuss and resolve several issues between the neighboring states, including river water sharing, division of assets and liabilities, etc.

Andhra Pradesh government recently handed over the Secretariat complex buildings to Telangana, which was allocated to it since Hyderabad was the common capital.

Among those who attended the meeting from Andhra Pradesh today were - YSRCP leader Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, B. Rajendra Nath, Kurasala Kanna Babu, Perni Venkatramaiah, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, AP Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam, CM Secretary Ajay Kallam, Special Chief Secretary for Irrigation Adityanath Das, AP Finance Secretary SS Rawat, Irrigation ENC M.Venkateswar Rao, Power sector Secretary S.Srikanth, senior official L.Premchandra Reddy, K.Dhanunjay Reddy and some experts and retired engineers.

On the other hand, TRS leader Vemula Prasanth Reddy, Etela Rajender, Singi Reddy Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Senior Member of Parliament K Kesava Rao, advisor to government Rajiv Sharma and Tankasala Ashok, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, GENCO and TRANSCO CMD D Prabhakar Rao, Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Finance Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Irrigation department ENC Muralidhar among others participated in the meeting on behalf of Telangana.

Reddy along with his faction arrived at the venue at 11:15 am, where Rao welcomed them. KCR then took Reddy to his chambers for discussion with the leader. Both arrived at the meeting hall at around 11:30 am and addressed the other members. (ANI)

