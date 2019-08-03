Visuals of students, hailing from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, returning from NIT Srinagar.
AP, Telangana students leaving NIT Srinagar campus, returning home

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:50 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): Students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, studying at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, have started leaving the campus at the direction of the college administration after the Jammu and Kashmir government advised Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Valley "immediately".
A second-year IT student at NIT, Sriya said that there are around 107 students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who are going back to their respective places.
"After semester holidays ended on July 31, we all had returned to NIT Srinagar on Friday. Suddenly, our campus hostel warden came to us and said we all should vacate the campus immediately. The management will drop us to Jammu from where we should go to our residences on our own," Sriya told ANI.
"We have approached the local MPs in Telangana and MoS for Home, Kishan Reddy, and KTR. They responded to our problem and have made all arrangements for all 107 students hailing from two Telugu states. We don't know the reason why we have been asked to vacate the campus," she said.
Working president of Telangana Rashtra Samithi, KT Rama Rao assured all help to students from the Telangana government.
"Been receiving some anxious messages from Telugu students of NIT, Srinagar as Govt of India has asked for the campus to be vacated and asked students to leave immediately. Be rest assured, Govt of Telangana will assist you in safe return. Have alerted our officials to reach out & help," he tweeted.
Rao has asked students and parents to contact Resident Commissioner Sri Vedantam Giri at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi for assistance.
Former MP and Senior Congress Leader Ponnam Prabhakar said the central government might take some decision on Article 370 which is why the situation is tensed in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Because of the situation in Jammu & Kashmir, NIT management has taken the decision. We also spoke to the resident commissioners in Delhi of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states. They have responded and said they will take responsibility to see that students reach their places safely," Prabhakar told ANI.
"On Monday, the central government might take some decision on article 370. We can see that Amarnath Yatra is also stopped in the middle. Maybe that is why the situation is tensed and the decision has been taken," he said. (ANI)

