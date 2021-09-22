AP to seek legal opinion on HC stay on GO for appointing Tirumala trust invitees: AP Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday said that they will take legal opinion on the matter of High Court imposing stay on the G.O for appointment of special invitees to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) trust board.

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has recently released GO for appointment of special invitees to the TTD Trust Board. Three petitions are filed against the government's decision of appointing 51 special invitees to TTD in the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The petitioners' advocates argued that the special invitees were appointed against the rules and restrictions of TTD, which would adversely affect the normal devotees.

The lawyers for petitioners further said that the provisions in the G.O are detrimental to the freedom of TTD. On the other hand, the government advocate argued that the GO was issued well within the legal limits. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the High Court has issued interim orders imposing a stay on the G.O that allows special invitees to TTD.



In this wake, AP Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said that "TTD Trust Board is separately appointed and TTD special invitees are separately appointed. The special invitees are intended for the propagation of Hinduism. There can be many ways for the propagation of Hinduism. The government has thought that it would be good if there are representatives for devotees from other states. The court might have imposed stay due to technical issues.

"There won't be any financial burden on TTD with the appointment of special invitees. All those special invitees we have appointed are Hindus. There can be many ways of propagating Hinduism. The court might have suspended (the appointment of special invitees) due to some technical issues. We will take legal opinion on how to proceed ahead in this matter," he added.

When asked about opposition criticism on a jumbo team of Special Invitees to the TTD trust board, the minister said that "Did Chandrababu Naidu ever support any of the state government's welfare schemes? Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan or BJP will never laud the good deeds of YS Jaganmohan Reddy."

The Minister lambasted opposition TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and their party leaders that they are spewing venom on ruling YSRCP as they are unable to digest YSRCP's sweeping victory in recent MPTC and ZPTC elections.

The minister called Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as "Non-residents of Andhra Pradesh. They come to AP as guests and stay at the guesthouse. Chandrababu is furious with the people of AP as they had defeated his son Nara Lokesh badly, so he made it a habit to scold the public." (ANI)

