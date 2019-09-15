Representative Image
Representative Image

AP: Tourist boat capsized in Godavari river, no casualties reported

ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 15:31 IST

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): A tourist boat carrying 61 passengers capsized in the Godavari river here on Sunday afternoon; no casualties have been reported.
The accident took place near Kacchuluru village in Devipatnam Mandal of the East Godavari district.
There were 61 persons aboard on the boat among which 50 were tourists and 11 were boat staff. They went on a tour to see Papikondalu hills near the Godavari river.
Reportedly, almost all of those in the boat had access to life jackets. Some of them reportedly swam to the bank. Local police and officials are going to the spot.
Godavari river had been receiving flood water of almost 5 lakh cusecs till yesterday. So tourist services were halted. With floodwater receding, the officials gave permission to the tourist boats from today.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy spoke with the officials within minutes after the news of capsizing of the boat broke. He ordered them to take up rescue operations immediately.
Two NDRF teams each consisting of 30 members each are sent for rescue operations. Two boats of the tourism department have also been sent for rescue operations. (ANI)

