AP: Two Maoists arrested in Bhadradri Kothagudem

Bhadradri Kothagudem (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Two Maoists have been arrested in Charla Mandal here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Maoists Anil Kumar and Dasari Suresh were arrested when they tried to escape a vehicle checking drive at Poosa village in Charla Mandal.

Anil Kumar is a junior advocate, an active worker in 'Telangana Vidyarthi Vedika' and is working as a courier man to Maoist Telangana Committee secretary Haribhushan, Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said here.

Dasari Suresh, the police said, is working with the CRPP, which is a part of the Maoist party. "Both activists were working together in urban areas and carrying out party activities," the police said.

Four party letterheads, letterheads of Moist leaders Haribhushan and Damodar, and three memory cards have been recovered from their possession. (ANI)

