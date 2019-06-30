AP: Unable to repay loan, man immolates self in Vijayawada; dies

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): A businessman committed self-immolation allegedly over failing to repay the loan to a private money lender. The elderly man identified as Lakshman Rao later succumbed to burns while undergoing treatment at a private medical hospital here on Saturday.

Earlier, there were apprehensions that the man has fallen prey to call money racket but police later denied the same while holding a press conference.

Vijayawada DCP Harshavardhan told media that the deceased was running a transport business and had borrowed money from two people named Sarada and Ameer.

Sarada had asked Rao to register some part of his property in her name as he was unable to pay the interest amount.

Rao later registered two cents of land owned by him in the name of the private money lender. Later on June 24, he burnt himself at his residence in Chodavaram village.

On hearing his father's cries, the daughter made an attempt to douse the flames but herself suffered burns. Both the victims were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The hospital authorities informed the Vijayawada police about the incident. A case has been registered and a thorough investigation is underway. (ANI)

