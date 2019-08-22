AP: Vasireddy Padma appointed at State Women's Commissionirperson

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed Vasireddy Padma as chairperson of the State Women's Commission.

Padma, a former official spokesperson for the YSR Congress Party and will succeed Nannapaneni Rajakumari, who was holding the office till now.

"I will look through the problems of all including women, children and gram volunteers of this state. I am also thankful to the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. I will take oath on 26th of this month which will take place in Vijayawada by the speaker of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of all the Ministers and MLA's of the state assembly," Padma said. (ANI)

