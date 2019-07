AP: Village revenue officer caught red-handed accepting bribe

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:30 IST

Matter of shame: DK Shivakumar on being 'forcibly deported' to Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 (ANI): Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar, who was on Wednesday detained by Mumbai Police and barred from meeting rebel MLAs staying at a hotel in the city, said it was a "matter of shame" that he was sent back to Bengaluru, and blamed the BJP for the same.