AP: Villagers in Vizianagaram take out unique rally to highlight lack of proper roads

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 15 (ANI): Villagers of Sirivaram tribal hamlet in Vizianagaram district held a unique rally in their village to draw attention to the problems that they face due to lack of proper roads.

Under the leadership of CPI (M), the tribal people held the rally on Monday, in which they carried some people in 'dolies' (makeshift stretchers made from wooden poles), as a symbolic gesture.

Tribal hamlets in interior areas of Vizianagaram district, particularly those on hilltops, don't have proper connectivity for transport. Patients and pregnant women need to be carried in 'dolies' for a long distance to get to the nearest hospital.



In order to bring their problems to the notice of the officials, the tribal people held the rally yesterday and raised slogans for the construction of proper roads which will bring better transport facilities.

They appealed through their slogans to Deputy Chief Minister Pushpa Srivani, who is an MLA from Kurupam (ST) constituency, to look into their problems and develop the area with the construction of proper roads.

CPM Vizianagaram district secretary R Srirama Murty and local tribal leader Krishna led the rally. (ANI)

