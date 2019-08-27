AP: YL Prasad takes charge as Chairman of state Official Language Commission

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Rajya Sabha MP Dr Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad took charge as the Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission in Secretariat here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Prasad said: "The Commission would make Telugu a must subject in all schools in the state and will implement it as administrative Language in all government offices."

Adding that reclamation of Telugu University which lost its glory in Andhra Pradesh after bifurcation is one among the four agendas of the commission, Prasad said, "The commission is also planning to make houses of luminary personalities, particularly literary legendaries of Andhra Pradesh as "Smriti Vanams" (memorial constructions) and publicise them."

Thanking Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for the opportunity, Prasad also outlined that the Telugu language got the status of the classical language during YS Rajasekhar Reddy's regime.

Slamming the previous government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, Prasad said: "The Official Language Commission was set aside during N Chandrababu Naidu's regime. The Telugu Desam government did not focus on resolving the issue of Telugu University becoming defunct after bifurcation."

He added that August 29, the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurti, will be celebrated as Telugu Language Day and a special program will be held on that day in Vijayawada. (ANI)

