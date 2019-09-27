AP: YSR Vahana Mitra scheme to launch on October 4

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government will launch YSR Vahana Mitra scheme on October 4 wherein a cash incentive of Rs 10,000 will be given to those drivers who own autos and cars.

"Chief Minister Reddy has promised during the Pada Yatra that all the self-employed auto and taxi drivers will get Rs 10,000 financial assistance every year. The motto of YSR Vahana Mitra is the amount could be useful for the drivers for repair work, vehicle fitness, and to cover insurance expenses," said the CMO release.

The transport department has sent the YSR Vahana Mitra applications to all the district collectors and the verification process will be completed by September 30.

Of the 1,75,218 applications received so far, 93,741 applications have been verified. For the remaining applications, verification will be completed by September 30.

Reddy has shown special interest in the scheme and all the processes related to this programme is on the fast track.

The government has received applications through offline and online modes to make the application process easy for the drivers. Also, the applications have been made available at the newly recruited village and ward volunteers.

Government has asked all the applicants to submit the copies of Aadhar card, white ration card, vehicle registration certificate, driving licence, the first page of bank passbook that doesn't bear any loans. Only eligible drivers that submit required documents will be included in the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme. (ANI)

