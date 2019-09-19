AP: YSRCP govt harassing TDP members, Naidu complains to Governor

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A Telugu Desam Party (TDP) delegation led by party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to complain how the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was allegedly targeting their party members for political ends.

They complained to the governor that YSRCP is engaged in conducting attacks on TDP cadre, harassing their party leaders and filing cases illegally on TDP leaders and cadre. They also alleged that former speaker Kodela Sivaprasada Rao committed suicide due to mental torture and harassment by the YSRCP government.

Party general secretary Nara Lokesh, party President (Andhra Pradesh) K Kala Venkatrao, leaders N Chinna Rajappa, D Umamaheswar Rao, Buddha Venkanna, Ashok Babu, N Ramanaidu, K Balaram, Acchen Naidu, N Anand Babu, V Ramaiah and others accompanied Naidu during the meeting with the Governor. (ANI)

