IAF Chief BS Dhanoa speaking at the induction ceremony of Apache attack helicopters. Photo/ANI
IAF Chief BS Dhanoa speaking at the induction ceremony of Apache attack helicopters. Photo/ANI

Apache will enhance operational capability of IAF as strike force: BS Dhanoa

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:30 IST

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Monday said the Apache attack choppers will enhance the operational capability of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a strike force.
Speaking at the induction ceremony of the AH-64E Apache Guardian Attack choppers, Dhanoa said, "Apache attack choppers are being purchased to replace the aging Mi-35. This is an advanced multi-mission helicopter that is being operated worldwide by many countries."
Terming it as one of the most fierce attack helicopters, the IAF chief said, "The platform has been flying since the 80s and has proved itself as an operational success across the globe. It is one of the most fierce attack choppers along with the capability to shoot, fire and forget ATGMs, rockets and other ammunition."
The IAF chief said with the induction of Apache choppers, the force has upgraded its inventory to the latest generation of attack helicopters.
In a major boost to the Indian Air Force, eight Boeing AH- 64E Apache Guardian Attack Helicopters were inducted into the force on Tuesday.
IAF chief Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa inducted the choppers officially into the service after a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force Station.
The helicopters have been customized to suit the force's future requirements and would have significant capability in mountainous terrain with the capability to carry out precision attacks at standoff ranges and operate in hostile airspace with threats from the ground.
(ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:04 IST

Apaches to enhance Air Force's combat capability: IAF Chief

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Apache attack helicopters will enhance the operational capability of the IAF as a strike force, Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa said on Tuesday while officially inducting the first batch of these American-origin choppers into service.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 13:00 IST

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams Centre over 'historic slowdown'

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticised the BJP-led central government over "historic slowdown" in the economy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:57 IST

3 CISF officials, 1 ONGC employee killed in fire at gas plant

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Three CISF personnel and an ONGC employee died after a major fire broke out at the oil and gas processing plant of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in Uran, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday morning, said Sanjay Kumar, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner.<

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:42 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Leopard captured by forest officials in Junapani village

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Forest officials on Monday captured a leopard which suspected of allegedly killing two people in Junapani village of Barwani district in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

Chhattisgarh: Former CM Ajit Jogi's son arrested

Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi was arrested from his residence here on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:22 IST

K'taka: 5-year-old boy falls into drain

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A five-year-old boy, who went missing from the past two days, has fallen into a drain in Bengaluru's Chamrajpet area, according to police.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:20 IST

Delegation of J-K Panchayat Association calls on HM Shah over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:17 IST

Senior Sangh functionary pens book sharing RSS' outlook on modern issues

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): In a first, a senior functionary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has penned a book which will be published by a "non-affiliate" publishing house. The book is touted as an insider's account on the Sangh's stand regarding 21st-century issues.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:09 IST

Devotee in Pune offers 151 Kg Modak to lord Ganesha

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with immense fervour and gaiety at Pune's Shrimat Dagdusheth Halwai temple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:03 IST

Mothers, babies sleep on floor at Safdarjung Hospital;...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3, (ANI): From doubling and tripling of patients on a single bed at the maternity ward of one of the centre's biggest medical facility - Safdurjung Hospital - authorities seem to have turned a blind eye as mothers are seen lying on the floor with their newborns.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 12:01 IST

SC issues notice to Chennai Professor Shanmugham on contempt...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to 88-year-old Chennai-based professor, N Shanmugham, who had allegedly threatened Dr Rajeev Dhavan and asked him not to appear on behalf of the Sunni Waqf Board in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:56 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: RJD lawmaker demands...

New Delhi [India] Sept 3 (ANI): In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha has requested for a special joint session of Parliament to commemorate and recall Mahatma Gandhi's ideas on his 150th birth anniversary.

Read More
iocl