Apeejay School case: Emails emanated from Dept of Education's email ID, Delhi Police tells HC

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi Police has submitted a status report before the Delhi High Court that the alleged fake emails in the Apeejay School matter had emanated from the official email ID of the Deputy Director of Delhi Government's Education Department.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier alleged that the school used fake emails in the name of the Department of Education itself to increase the fees, and then also increased the fees by telling the parents that it got government's approval.

The status report, submitted before the court last week, clearly said that the e-mails in question dated December 12, 2019, December 16, 2019, and February 25, 2020, emanated from the official email ID of the Deputy Director of the Education Department.

Delhi Police submitted that according to the information received from Google LLC, the email ID -- ddeactl@gmail.com -- from which the disputed emails originated was registered with it in the name of Deputy Director of Education Act-1.

Google also told the police that all but one of the originating IP addresses of the emails were from the official/internet connection of the Department of Education, the status report said.

The Delhi High Court had recently asked Delhi government counsel to take instructions as to how long the concerned authorities would take to consider the fees proposals for the years 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 submitted by Apeejay School.

Thereafter, Justice Jayant Nath has listed the matter for August 6 and said that the interim order will continue till the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government had told the court that they have never allowed the petitioner to implement the fees proposed for the year 2019-2020 inasmuch as the same is pending consideration.

The government counsel had submitted that all the e-mails in question are generated from the mobile phone of a contractual employee and does not bind the department.

The High Court had, on May 5, ordered to de-seal the premises of two Apeejay School branches, which were sealed by the Delhi government for alleged violation of fee norms. Delhi government had also directed lodging an FIR against the management of the schools. (ANI)

