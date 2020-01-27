Apex court seeks Bengal govt's response on plea seeking CBI enquiry into BJP worker's death

New Delhi [India], Jan 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the West Bengal government on a petition seeking an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged murder of a BJP worker in the state.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant asked the state government to file a detailed response in the matter within four weeks.

BJP worker Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a power transmission tower in Purulia district of West Bengal in June 2018. This came merely three days after Trilochan Mahato, another BJP worker was found hanging from a tree in the same district.

The petition was filed by the family members of Dulal Kumar seeking a CBI probe into the matter. (ANI)