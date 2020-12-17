Apni Party worker shot at in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 17 (ANI): Ranjit Singh, a worker of Apni Party was shot at by unknown assailants in Rajouri on Tuesday night.



As per police sources, Singh was fired upon by unknown assailants outside his home in the Draj village.

He was shifted to a hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable.

Earlier this year, District president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha Abdul Hamid Najar and party sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday were killed by terrorists. (ANI)

