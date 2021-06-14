Apollo Hospitals MD says antibody cocktail therapy made dramatic difference in her Covid recovery

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Dr Sangeeta Reddy on Monday said that the antibody cocktail Regeneron treatment she took after contracting Covid-19 made a dramatic difference in her recovery from the infection.

Reddy said she administered the antibody cocktail treatment after testing Covid-19 positive on June 10 and hospitalised with a high fever.

Taking to Twitter, she posted that her initial reaction of learning that she had contracted the virus was of "shock and dismay".



"After 500 days of dodging Covid-19, I tested positive on June 10. My initial reaction was of shock and dismay - Why me? I was careful and vaccinated. Hospitalised with a high fever I took the cocktail Regeneron therapy within the early window period and it has made a dramatic difference," Dr Sangita Reddy said.

Apollo MD also stated that timely diagnosis and treatment are key to a quick recovery.

"The important point to remember- vaccine don't prevent Covid but help keep symptoms mild. Timely diagnosis and treatment are key to a quick recovery. As I go home today and continue self-isolation under medical supervision via telemedicine My heartfelt gratitude to our nursing, doctor and scientific community," she further added in another tweet.

Last month, the Apollo Group of Hospitals announced that it will offer the antibody cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) to patients with mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms and to those who are at high risk of developing the virus.

The monoclonal antibody therapy is said to reduce the severity of the disease in patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The therapy came into limelight after it was given to former US president Donald Trump when he tested positive for Covid-19 last year. (ANI)

