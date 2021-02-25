'Apologise to Amethi people, wrong to belittle your previous constituency': Aditi Singh to Rahul Gandhi on 'MP in north' remark

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Wednesday sought an apology from Wayanad lawmaker Rahul Gandhi over his "MP in north" remark, stating that it is wrong to belittle one's previous constituency.

"Rahul Gandhi made a wrong statement. Maybe he meant well and did not want to project it like that but it is wrong to belittle your previous constituency while praising your current one," Singh told ANI while responding to the Congress MP's recent comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gandhi had said that Kerala was a 'refreshing experience' for him after 15 years as an MP in the north.



"For the first 15 years, I was an MP in the north. I had gotten used to a different type of politics. For me, coming to Kerala was very refreshing as suddenly I found that people are interested in issues and not just superficially but going into detail in issues," the Congress leader had said.

Condemning further on his statement, Aditi Singh said, "You say other parties divide but you yourself talk of divisions. You say such things about Amethi, a constituency that taught you the ABCs of politics. That is where your ancestors received respect and victories and from where you reached Delhi."

She asserted that as a north Indian, what hurts her the most is that she "does not want anyone in the country to talk about differences between the north and south". "This was a very wrong statement. We are one nation. Humans make errors but he should apologise to the people of Amethi and the people in the north," she added.

Several others, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, BJP president JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur have also hit out at the Wayanad MP for his statements and have accused him of creating a 'north-south' divide.

BJP president JP Nadda accused Gandhi of "spewing venom against the North". (ANI)

