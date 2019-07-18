Apoorva chargesheeted for murdering husband Rohit Shekhar

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in connection with the death of late Congress leader ND Tiwari's son Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, and charged the latter's wife Apoorva for murder.

According to sources, 56 witnesses including investigating officers' (IOs) statements have been recorded.

The charge sheet is of 518 pages and also contains photographs, sources added.

Rohit slept during the night of April 15 and was found mysteriously dead at 4 pm the next day. Delhi Police, after over a week of investigation, arrested Apoorva on April 24.

Officials of the Crime Branch had said that Apoorva strangulated her husband as she was unhappy with her marriage.

"She was unhappy with the marriage. Apoorva smothered him while Rohit was drunk. She committed the crime herself without any help," the officials had said after she was arrested.

A case of murder (Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered after the post mortem examination report revealed that Rohit died an "unnatural death" due to "strangulation and smothering." (ANI)

