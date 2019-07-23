Anita C Meshram, Commissioner, Meerut Division talking to ANI on Monday
Anita C Meshram, Commissioner, Meerut Division talking to ANI on Monday

App to help Kawariya's in Meerut

ANI | Updated: Jul 23, 2019 06:25 IST

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): A "Kawad Yatra Management" App has been designed for facilitating and guiding the "Kawariya's" on their journey in the Meerut Zone.
The app provides all information about the routes, temples, hospitals, police and 'Shivir' (camps). It can be downloaded on Google play store and will operate on any Android mobile phone like other applications.
Anita C Meshram, Commissioner, Meerut Divisions said: "The app will help pilgrims to locate nearest camps, water and toilet facilities, hospitals and police helpline. This app is available on android."
"It will not only provide information about the hospital but will also provide the number of doctors so that those who are in need can call directly," she said.
She said that all police and civil officers are advised to download the "Kawad Yatra Management" App.
"It is not only useful for pilgrims but also for the officials as they also get to know the exact location and can act accordingly in need," said Commissioner.
The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas (pilgrims) visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy waters of River Ganga. They then worship God with the same water. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:52 IST

UP Govt to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to install a 251-metre-tall statue of Lord Ram at Ayodhya which would be taller than the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Gujarat. It would be the world's tallest statue.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:02 IST

Man takes shelter in house after being chased by dog, killed on...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): Five people were arrested here in connection with the murder of a man, who was killed after being mistaken to be a thief, when he took shelter in a house after being chased by stray dogs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 05:02 IST

AP Govt sanctions Rs 24.5 lakh for security arrangements at CM...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday sanctioned amount of Rs 24.50 Lakhs for making security arrangements at the Hyderabad residence of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 04:42 IST

Jharkhand: 8 arrested for killing 4 for practicising witchcraft in Gumla

Gumla (Jharkhand) [India], July 23 (ANI): Eight people were arrested on Monday in connection with the murder of four persons who allegedly practised witchcraft here in Gumla.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 04:40 IST

Policemen beat ice cream seller after being asked to pay

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): An ice-cream seller was allegedly beaten by police personnel here in Noida on July 13 after he asked them to pay for the feast. The entire episode was caught on a camera.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 03:51 IST

Karnataka trust vote put off again, speaker sets Tuesday 6 pm...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 23 (ANI): After a heated debate which continued till midnight, the Karnataka assembly was adjourned till Tuesday without voting on the confidence motion moved by chief minister H D Kumaraswamy five days ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 02:25 IST

I met with an accident as driver had cataract: Gadkari

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, who has been pushing for steps to bring down road accidents, said in Lok Sabha on Monday that he had suffered a road accident in Maharashtra when he was the leader of the opposition as his driver had impaired vision due t

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:52 IST

Lok Sabha passes RTI amendment bill as opposition targets government

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI) : The Lok Sabha on Monday passed a Bill after division that allows the Central government to notify the term of office for the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) with the Opposition slamming the measure as diluting the provision

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:43 IST

PM Modi should break his silence on US president's claims: Congress

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked him to mediate on "Kashmir issue", has stoked a controversy in the Indian political quarters, with opposition parties asking Modi to clarify his stance and 'break silence' on the matter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 01:38 IST

Rahul is captain, no crisis within Congress: Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi is the "captain" of the Congress party. He asserted that there is no leadership crisis in the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:18 IST

PM Modi never requested Trump to mediate on Kashmir issue: MEA...

New Delhi (India), July 23 (ANI): Hours after US President Donald Trump said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked him to help resolve the Kashmir issue, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) India clarified that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US Pres

Read More

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 00:10 IST

Government to take decision on extending parliament session

New Delhi, July 23 (ANI): A decision on extending the Parliament session is expected to be taken on Tuesday with the government apparently keen on its extension to finish its legislative agenda and the opposition parties not very keen saying that there was no urgent business and many bills should g

Read More
iocl