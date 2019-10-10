A delegation of Congress' UK representatives with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Photo Credits: Jeremy Corbyn's Twitter)
A delegation of Congress' UK representatives with Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. (Photo Credits: Jeremy Corbyn's Twitter)

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK Labour Party leader Corbyn on Kashmir; Congress hits back

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".
Terming it as "appalling" the BJP said India will give a befitting reply to the Congress for these "shameful shenanigans."
Meanwhile, the Indian Overseas Congress hit back at the "malicious" statement by the BJP, which it said was "another attempt to distract people from their failures."
"Our meeting with @jeremycorbyn was held to condemn the Kashmir resolution passed by his Party & to reiterate that J&K is an internal matter & outside intervention will not be accepted," the Indian Overseas Congress tweeted.
Corbyn put out a tweet about the very "productive meeting" he had with the Congress delegation and called for "de-escalation" and end of "cycle of violence" in the region.
"A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long," the British politician posted.
Soon after, the BJP hit back at the Congress for raking up the Kashmir issue in the meeting.
"Appalling! @INCIndia owes it to the people of India to explain what its leaders are telling foreign leaders about India. India will give a befitting reply to Congress for these shameful shenanigans!" the party said on its official Twitter handle.
Congress leader Anand Sharma denied the BJP's allegations and said that Any issue pertaining to J&K are purely India's internal affairs.
"We are shocked by this misrepresentation and any unauthorised statement that has been made on behalf of the Congress party. The delegation of Indian Overseas Congress that met has neither a mandate nor any authorisation to speak on any matter which pertains to policies or India's domestic issues. They are supposed to be only confined to the Indian diaspora," said Sharma.
The Congress spokesperson added that: "The INC's position is firm, consistent and clear as articulated in our working committee resolution of August 6."
"Any issue pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir are purely India's internal affairs. So what the Congress party has to say is communicated officially here and no other entity, individual or a body has any authority to do so. We disown any such claim in entirety. I am conveying this to the leadership of the Labour Party," he said.
On September 26, Britain's opposition Labour Party had passed an emergency resolution on Kashmir at the party's annual conference in Brighton which calls for the entry of international observers into the region.
The motion was a response to the decision by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and withdraw the region's special status under Article 370.
Even at that time, the BJP strongly condemned the move and termed it a blatant interference in India's internal matter.
The UK government's official stance on Kashmir is that it remains a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.
Last month, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had quoted the Congress while launching an attack on New Delhi over the Kashmir issue. He had even mentioned the Congress party during his speech in the UN General Assembly in New York last month. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:51 IST

2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:32 IST

Kerala: 3-year-old pulmonary blastoma patient gets a new lease of life

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): With the joint efforts of two leading hospitals in the city, a three-year-old boy has been able to successfully recover from pulmonary blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:28 IST

Ahead of second informal summit, here is a look at Modi-Xi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The first-of-its-kind informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan last year set the ball rolling for a closer understanding between the two countries and highlighted the exceptional relationship shared by the two le

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:16 IST

Punjab bye-elections: Capt Amarinder, Sidhu among Congress' 40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:09 IST

Harsh Vardhan urges states to increase healthcare spending to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the health ministers from states and union territories to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent in their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 201

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:00 IST

DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

Menace of malnutrition needs humane solution, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, chaired the meeting of the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges here on Thursday and said that a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:46 IST

UP: PL Punia stages protest against 'third degree' to youth...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday staged a protest outside a police station in Barabanki district against allegedly giving the 'third degree' to a Muslim youth on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More
iocl