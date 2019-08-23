Appalled by UK MP's statement on Article 370: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said he was "appalled" to hear a recent statement made by UK MP Tan Dhesi regarding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"My attention has been drawn to a recent statement made by Tan Dhesi, a British MP from Slough about Article 370. I am appalled. If my attention was drawn to this prior to our meeting, there would have been no meeting," he tweeted.

Puri's remarks were backed by chairman of BJP Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale.

"Thanks a lot Mr @HardeepSPuri. Mr @TanDhesi, you cannot take anti-India stand in UK and then keep it under the wraps while visiting India," he said.

Recently, Dhesi had met Puri and Union Minister Som Prakash where he had called for increasing frequency of flights between India and the UK.

Earlier this month, Dhesi had lauded UK's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn for his comments on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of special status.

"The situation in Kashmir is deeply disturbing. Human rights abuses taking place are unacceptable. The rights of the Kashmiri people must be respected and UN resolutions implemented," Corbyn had said.

India has made it clear to the international community that its recent decision on Jammu and Kashmir is strictly an "internal matter". (ANI)

