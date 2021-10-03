Applaudable a leader from BJP has said it, says Salman Khurshid on Varun Gandhi lashing out at those glorifying Godse

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Hours after the Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi lashed out at those glorifying Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi on the latter's birth anniversary, Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Saturday said that it is applaudable that a leader from Bharatiya Janata Party has said it.

Earlier on Saturday, Varun Gandhi via a tweet said that "those tweeting 'Godse zindabad' are irresponsibly shaming the nation".

The BJP leader in a tweet said, "India has always been a spiritual superpower, but it is the Mahatma who articulated our nation's spiritual underpinnings through his being and gave us a moral authority that remains our greatest strength even today. Those tweeting 'Godse zindabad' are irresponsibly shaming the nation".

Reacting to his tweet, former Union Minister Khurshid added that the BJP MP is telling the truth and taking a "great responsibility".

"That is something we have maintained for a long time. Now that someone from BJP is saying this, therefore, he should be applauded for it. He is telling the truth and obviously taking great responsibility. He is telling the truth and he must be applauded for telling the truth," said Khurshid.



While reacting to the Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's remark on Congress that the party's leadership in Punjab is "irrelevant", Khurshid reverted by saying that if the party is irrelevant then he need not emphasize it.

"Then why is he saying this? Why is saying that we are irrelevant, If we are irrelevant then, he need not say this. Something is troubling him, that is why he is saying it," said Khurshid.

Commenting on G-23 senior member Gulam Nabi Azad's recent letter to the party interim president Sonia Gandhi in which Azad said that the urgent meeting of Congress Working Committee should be called, Khurshid said, "You have heard the scholars, the letters were written in independence movement also. Letters are written as a source of communication between party leaders".

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala on Thursday said that a meeting of CWC will be convened very soon and the party interim president Sonia Gandhi had already asked for it before her trip to Shimla.

Reacting to this, Khurshid said, "If the CWC meeting happens, a dialogue will take place at the CWC meeting, there is no issue in that". (ANI)

